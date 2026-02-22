Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country S01E10 "Crucible, Part 2" Sneak Peek: Under Attack

Mickey, Boone, and the rest of the sheriff's office fight to survive in a sneak peek at CBS's Sheriff Country S01E10: "Crucible, Part 2."

Article Summary Sheriff Country S01E10 sneak peek sees Mickey and the sheriff's office fighting to survive a deadly attack.

Images and episode overviews provided for S01E10, S01E11, and S01E12 on CBS.

Mickey goes on the offense as Travis’ life hangs in the balance, and the town faces chaos.

Upcoming episodes tease shocking murders, deadly drugs, and new clues in Cassidy's sister's case.

As you well know, CBS's Sheriff Country didn't head into its midseason break on a quiet note, leaving Mickey (Morena Baccarin), Boone (Matt Lauria), and the rest of the sheriff's department fighting for their very lives. But as you're about to see in the sneak peek for S01E10: "Crucible, Part 2," Mickey's ready to go on the offense. Along with that clip, we have an official overview and image gallery for Feb. 27th's return episode. In addition, we have official overviews and image galleries for March 6th's S01E11: "The Aftermath" and March 13th's S01E12: "Plus One."

Sheriff Country: S01E10 – S01E12 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 10 "Crucible, Part 2" – With Travis' life on the line and the sheriff's office under attack, Mickey (Morena Baccarin) must do whatever it takes to protect her people. Directed by Gonzalo Amat and written by Adair Cole.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 11 "The Aftermath" – When a courthouse security test ends in a shocking murder, Sheriff Mickey Fox uncovers a dangerous conspiracy reaching deep into Edgewater's justice system. Directed by Sarah Wayne Callies and written by Heather F. Robb.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 12 "Plus One" – When a violent home invasion turns out to be the result of a deadly batch of synthetic weed sweeping through Edgewater, Mickey and Boone race to contain the chaos. Meanwhile, Cassidy uncovers disturbing new clues in her sister's disappearance case. Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Melissa Carter.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!