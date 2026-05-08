Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country Showrunner Sets New Deal; Developing Medical Spinoff

CBS's Sheriff Country Showrunner Matt Lopez reportedly signed an overall deal with CBS Studios that includes the medical drama spinoff.

Article Summary Sheriff Country showrunner Matt Lopez has reportedly signed a new overall deal with CBS Studios as the series expands.

The CBS Studios pact keeps Lopez on Sheriff Country while he also develops the newly announced medical spinoff.

The Fire Country universe is growing again, with the Sheriff Country spinoff's medical drama in early development.

A character tied to the new medical spinoff is reportedly expected to debut during Sheriff Country Season 2.

Though we still have a few more episodes to go before we know what the future holds for CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country next season. But earlier today, a big update from Deadline Hollywood on the show's behind-the-scenes future hit: executive producer and showrunner Matt Lopez has signed an overall deal with CBS Studios, the studio behind the breakout CBS drama series. Along with developing other projects for the studio, Lopez will continue with Sheriff Country while also working on the recently announced medical drama spinoff.

Based on the success of CBS's Fire Country and its spinoff, Sheriff Country, it was reported in April that a second spinoff, spotlighting a medical team in the Northern California area, was in "very early stages of development." Reportedly, a character from the series would be introduced during the second season of Sheriff Country. The lineup of executive producers would also include Fire Country and Sheriff Country co-creators/executive producers Max Thieriot, Joan Rater, and Tony Phelan; as well as Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

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