Sherlock: Benedict Cumberbatch Sets High Bar For Any Possible Return

While not ruling it out, Benedict Cumberbatch set a pretty high bar when it comes to what he would need to consider a Sherlock return.

Let's kick things off with some good news for the Sherlock Holmes fans out there. At least you've got CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson and Prime Video's upcoming Young Sherlock, right? But if you're waiting for another season or anything like that of the BBC's Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman-starring Sherlock – well, it doesn't sound like it's happening anytime soon. Speaking with Variety for a wide-ranging interview covering his life and career, Cumberbatch was asked what it would take to become the great detective again. "A lot of money," he jokingly responded, adding, "It would take it to be better than it ever was. You leave them or yourselves wanting more. There's always that itch to scratch, but I think it would have to be the superlative version of what we've already achieved."

Sherlock: Looking Back at Show's 10th Anniversary

Back in July 2020, Sherlock fans were celebrating the show's 10th anniversary (which also fell nicely in the middle of Comic-Con@Home) by taking to social media with the hashtag #10YearsOfSherlock to show that as far as they're concerned, the game will always be afoot. After soliciting questions from the Twitterverse earlier in the day, Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss, and Sue Vertue took the time to answer ten questions selected by the video panel's host/moderator, Louis Moffat.

Over the course of ten questions, the trio covered a lot of ground when it came to the Cumberbatch and Freeman-starring series. From which Sir Arthur Conan Doyle work they would've liked to have tackled ("The Red-Headed League"? "The Speckled Band"?) and which non-Cumberbatch/Freeman Holmes pairing are their favs to the idea of a female Sherlock Holmes (Moffat: "Sherlock Holmes could be a woman quite easily."), check out the clip below.

Gatiss got into the swing of things earlier in the, putting back on the role of Sherlock's older brother, Mycroft Holmes, for a new video commemorating the day. "It has come to my attention that it is ten years since a highly fictionalized account of my brother's adventures was brought to the screen. This was a mistake," Gatiss' Mycroft states to the viewers (from his socially-distant "paradise"). "Detection is or should be an exact science and should be treated with the same cold and unemotional manner. These programs have attempted to tinge it with romanticism, which has rather the same effect as if one were to work a love story or an elopement into the fifth proposition of Euclid. However, in their defense, the one who plays me is very handsome."

Just before dismissing us for something we're sure is righteously academic and intellectual, Mycroft offered us this final aside. "Some of us have re-read Proust during a lockdown or learned another three languages, but if you choose to vegetate on the sofa watching the television, that is entirely your concern." It goes without saying that the transcript doesn't do the video justice- thankfully, we have the video (from Chinese streaming website Youku) above to truly appreciate it.

