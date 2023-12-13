Posted in: Fox, Preview, TV | Tagged: america's most wanted, fox, john walsh, preview

America's Most Wanted: John Walsh, Son Set to Host FOX Series Return

John Walsh is set to return as host of FOX's America's Most Wanted beginning in January 2024, with son Callahan Walsh set to co-host.

Beginning January 22, 2024, anti-crime activist & series creator John Walsh will return to FOX for an updated take on America's Most Wanted. One big change that viewers will notice is that John Walsh won't be hosting alone – with Variety reporting exclusively that Callahan Walsh – John's son and a child advocate for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children – will join him as co-host. "It's an incredible time for 'America's Most Wanted' to return to FOX, especially in partnership with my son Callahan, to continue my lifetime's work," shared John Walsh in a statement when the news officially hit earlier today. "I'm in constant awe over how instrumental our loyal viewers are in ensuring we get justice for victims and their loved ones, and today, they have entirely new tools at their disposal to help us fight back and quickly solve even more crimes."

Originally launched by John Walsh in 1988, the series would go on to become one the network's longest-running shows before it was canceled in 2011 – moving over to Lifetime (with FOX reviving it in 2020 with host Elizabeth Vargas). Inspired by the abduction & murder of his own son, Adam, the Walsh family founded the Adam Walsh Child Resource Center, a non-profit organization that would eventually merge with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The series would go on to help capture more than 1,200 over the course of its run and would inspire a number of other crime & justice reality shows.

"John Walsh is a singular voice in a life-long crusade to bring justice to victims and their families," shared Allison Wallach, FOX's president of unscripted programming, FOX Entertainment, in a statement. "It's an honor to have 'America's Most Wanted' and John, along with Callahan, return to his original home at FOX to continue this important work by empowering viewers to help capture some of the country's most dangerous fugitives."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!