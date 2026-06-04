Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bailie Rosenlund, Bev Glendining, CRC Payne, DC GO, harley quinn, poison ivy

Poison Ivy In Briarwood by CRC Payne & Bailie Rosenlund from DC Comics

Poison Ivy In Briarwood by CRC Payne, Bailie Rosenlund and Bex Glendining is coming from DC Comics' webtoon app DC GO! later this year

Article Summary Poison Ivy In Briarwood is a new DC Comics romantic comedy webtoon for DC GO!, written by CRC Payne.

Bailie Rosenlund provides the art, with colours by Bex Glendining, as the digital series launches later this year.

The series expands DC GO!’s vertical webtoon line from DC Universe Infinite with a fresh Poison Ivy-led story.

CRC Payne’s upcoming Poison Ivy In Briarwood follows Harley Quinn in Paradise, which reaches print in October.

Poison Ivy In Briarwood is a new DC Comics vertical webtoon digital comic from their DC Universe Unlimited app and website DC GO!, a romantic comedy by writer CRC Payne of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, and artist Bailie Rosenlund and colourist Bex Glendining, launching later this year. It will follow Harley Quinn in Paradise by CRC Payne, Siobhan Chiffon and Cathy Le, which is also coming to print at the beginning of October this year.

Harley Quinn in Paradise Vol. 1 by CRC Payne, Siobhan Chiffon, Cathy Le

Love, lies, and mayhem hit the beach in this outrageous Harley Quinn adventure! From the acclaimed DC GO! webcomic line comes a tropical tale of romance, rivalry, and reality-TV chaos. Harley Quinn is rarely lucky in love—and after her recent breakup with The Joker, has been feeling particularly chaotic. Ivy advises Harley to lay low for a while—maybe a little R&R (recklessness and robbery) would be good for her! Good advice, right? True to character, Harley decides the best way to lay low is to plaster her face across every television in America and find true love on TV's hottest reality dating show. Harley heads for the show's island setting, ready to be the best contestant the program has ever seen…because she's playing to win by any means necessary! And can she help it if she accidentally falls in love along the way? Written by CRC Payne (Batman: Wayne Family Adventures) with art by Siobhan Chiffon and Cathy Le (Archie Comics: Big Ethel Energy), this volume collects the first 13 episodes of DC's Ringo Award-nominated webcomic series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print. Also includes never-before-seen bonus content from the creators themselves!

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