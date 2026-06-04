Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

New LEGO Pokémon Paldean Starters Figure Set Coming Soon

New pocket monster adventures are coming to life with new Smart Play Pokémon sets are coming soon from LEGO

Article Summary LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Sprigatito, Fuecoco & Quaxly brings the Paldean starter trio to life in one 313-piece set.

Each brick-built Pokémon stands about 3.5 inches tall with movable parts, authentic details, and a Poké Ball accessory.

Exclusive Smart Tags let Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly trigger Pokémon sounds and lights with Smart Bricks sold separately.

Pokémon fans can pre-order the LEGO Paldean starters set now for $34.99 ahead of its August 1, 2026 launch.

A new generation of starter Pokémon is stepping into the spotlight with the LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Sprigatito, Fuecoco & Quaxly set. Featuring 313 pieces, the set brings all three Paldean starters to life in brick-built form. Each Pokémon stands approximately 3.5" tall and includes light articulation for posing and display. The set also features exclusive Smart Tags for Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, allowing them to interact with LEGO's Smart Brick system.

While the Smart Brick itself is sold separately, the tags unlock unique lights and sound effects when connected. This set is designed for both display and interactive play, and this starter trio set offers Pokémon fans a fun way to bring the Paldea region into their LEGO collection. The LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Sprigatito, Fuecoco & Quaxly is available for pre-order now for $34.99 and will launch on August 1, 2026. Be sure to jump "All-In" with LEGO's new Pokémon SMART Play set with the Charizard vs Jolteon set or the Pikachu Training House.

LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly

"Spin the wheel to start the LEGO® Pokémon™ showdown with SMART Play™: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly Battle (72158). This building toy features the 3 Paldean first partner Pokémon for kids to stage battles to determine the winning Pokémon. With movable parts and authentic details, including a Poké Ball, this playset is packed with battle-ready Pokémon and accessories to inspire realistic role play."

"The Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly Pokémon LEGO® figures each incorporate a SMART Tag. SMART Bricks found in All-In-One Sets (sold separately) bring Pokémon Trainer adventures to life with limitless interactive play possibilities, enabling Pokémon and other play pieces to react with responsive sounds, lights and more as kids move the Pokémon around. The set will contain 313 pieces."

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