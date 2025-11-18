Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor, star wars

Andor: Richard Dillane Reflects on Star Wars Series, Gilroy & More

Richard Dillane (Murder at the Embassy) spoke with us about his role as Davo Sculdun in the Star Wars/"Rogue One" prequel series Andor.

Article Summary Richard Dillane discusses playing Davo Sculdun in both seasons of Star Wars: Andor on Disney+.

Dillane praises Tony Gilroy’s writing and storytelling in the acclaimed Rogue One prequel series.

Davo Sculdun’s manipulative deals with Mon Mothma reveal the show's darker political intrigue.

Reflecting on joining Star Wars, Dillane calls Andor an honor and a dream project for any actor.

Richard Dillane is one of the most venerable presences on screen, with 30 years in entertainment since his debut in ITV's Soldier Soldier in 1995. While predominantly on TV, the actor amassed some impressive film work with roles on Warner Bros' Argo (2012) and The Dark Knight (2008), Warner Independent's The Jacket (2005), and Cohen Media's Oranges and Sunshine (2010). While promoting his work on the Lionsgate murder mystery Murder at the Embassy, Dillane spoke to Bleeding Cool to reflect on his run on Andor in both seasons as Davo Sculdun, working with creator Tony Gilroy and his gifted nature as a storyteller in the Star Wars prequel that precedes the 2016 film Rogue One, both dove deeper into the Rebel Alliance origins. In the Diego Luna-starred series, Davo was an oligarch, financier, and banker from Chandrila, who had dealings with Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), providing a loan to the senator, unaware of her true intentions to benefit the Rebel Alliance, in exchange for setting a meeting between his son and her daughter.

Andor Star Richard Dillane Reflects on His Star Wars Legacy

How do you describe working with Tony on Andor, and what do you like about playing Davo Sculdun?

Well, he's a nasty piece of work, and we all love playing nasty pieces of work. He's brilliantly written. Tony Gilroy is an astonishing writer, not just in dialogue, but in constructing a whole arc of story and keeping the tension going. It was a pleasure to be in anything that he wrote, but also an honor to be in that fictional world of Star Wars. Kind of a dream in a way.

Both seasons of Andor, which also stars Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Ben Mendelsohn, Benjamin Bratt, and the voice of Alan Tudyk, is available on Disney+. Murder at the Embassy, which also stars Mischa Barton, Raha Rahbari, Antonia Bernath, Mido Hamada, Kojo Attah, and Nell Barlow, is available in theaters.

