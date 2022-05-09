Shining Girls S01E05 "Screamer" Preview: Kirby & Dan Have a New Lead?

Based on Lauren Beukes' best-selling novel and starring & executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Elisabeth Moss, Apple TV+'s gripping metaphysical thriller Shining Girls follows Moss' newspaper archivist Kirby Mazrachi, who partners with reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to solve a murder that mirrors her own traumatic assault. But as the cases become more and more linked, personal traumas and blurred realities reveal an evil more timeless than anyone imagined. Joining Moss & Moura in the cast of the metaphysical thriller are Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, Jamie Bell, and more. Now with the fifth chapter set to hit streaming screens this Friday, May 13 (pretty appropriate), we have a sneak preview clip & images for "Screamer." And while the impact of his article continues to reverberate across the city, Dan & Kirby may have lucked upon an unexpected lead.

Shining Girls Season 1 Episode 5 "Screamer": Dan's article gains traction across the city. After a harrowing encounter, Kirby's grasp of reality comes into question.

Based on Lauren Beukes' best-selling novel, "Shining Girls" follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker's identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead.

Apple TV+'s Shining Girls is adapted for television and executive produced by showrunner Silka Luisa, who also serves as showrunner. Moss stars, directs & executive produces through Love and Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, and Michael Hampton executive produce through Appian Way. Michelle MacLaren directs and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment. Daina Reid directs and executive produces. Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers.