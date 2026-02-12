Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: peaky blinders

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Key Art Poster, Images Released

Set for select theaters on March 6th and Netflix on March 20th, here's the key art poster and image gallery for Steven Knight's Cillian Murphy-starring Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Article Summary Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man premieres March 6 in theaters and hits Netflix on March 20th.

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby, drawn back to Birmingham during WWII for his toughest challenge yet.

Creator Steven Knight promises a satisfying conclusion that sets up what's next for the Peaky Blinders saga.

First key art poster and official image gallery give a dramatic glimpse at Tommy Shelby's latest journey.

In 1940s Birmingham, amidst the chaos of WWII, Thomas "Tommy" Shelby (Cillian Murphy) finds himself driven back from a self-imposed exile ("dragged back in by circumstance") to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground. With less than a month to go until its March 10th premiere, Netflix is sharing the official key art poster and a new image gallery for Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

"I hope it feels like the end of a novel," Knight shared during a recent interview with Empire. "It's the last few chapters of a long novel, where you get to round it off. And prepare people for what comes next." As for Tommy's return, Murphy shared how he appreciated the way the series finale kept his fate open-ended and how it's a perfect set-up for his return. "I loved that beautiful ambiguity of him riding off on the horse, and he's gone, and we don't know where he's gone to, but he's back in the Gypsy world," added Murphy. "Now here he is existing in whatever way that he can against the backdrop of World War II. That's very elegant bookmarking of a story."

Joining Murphy for the big-screen story are Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Silo), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction), and Jay Lycurgo (Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, I May Destroy You). On the returning side, viewers can expect to see Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Stephen Graham – with Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, Wild Rose) directing. Knight penned the script for the film and is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason are set as executive producers.

