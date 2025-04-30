Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: shogun

Shōgun Season 2 Begins Production Jan. 2026; Sanada, Jarvis Returning

FX Networks' Shōgun Season 2 begins production in January 2026, with Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis returning and a time jump on the way.

Two months after series co-creators, executive producers, and writers Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks had some very promising things to say about how work on the second season, FX Networks officially announced that Emmy Award-winning, critically acclaimed series Shōgun will be back for a second season. With production set to get underway in Vancouver in January 2026, the upcoming season is expected to branch off from the storylines established in the first season (with James Clavell's novel serving as the source material for Season 1). Set "ten years after the events of the first season," Season 2 will "continue the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined." Hiroyuki Sanada will reprise his role as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, with Cosmo Jarvis returning as John Blackthorne (with additional casting news expected). Stemming from FX Productions, the new season will see Sanada also serve as an executive producer, with Jarvis serving as a co-executive producer.

Shōgun Season 2: A Look Back at Previous Updates

"We're coming out of the writers' room now. We're also done with the 10 episodes, and we have our finale now. That's allowing us to start figuring out how we're going to shoot this. But we're very excited about the plan," Marks shared at the Critics Choice Awards back in February of this year, offering a look at where things stand behind the scenes. "I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope, people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two. So, we'll start there and see where it takes us for future stories. But we're really excited about it, especially for [Hiroyuki Sanada]."

During the SAG Awards red carpet later that month, Sanada offered an update on where things stood, including an interesting note about how the award show might be the last time he sees everyone from the show before Season 2 filming begins. While a filming start hasn't been set yet, Sanada revealed that he's read "a few pages" of the scripts so far. From there, Sanada noted that the writers have a "great idea" for the second season, teasing that viewers will have a "good surprise" waiting for them. In terms of being able to film at least part of Season 2 in Japan, Sanada added that they are not sure yet, but they are "researching" and working on "finding the possibilities."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!