Shōgun Showrunners Have Good News on Where Things Stand with Season 2

Fans of Showrunners Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai & Hiroyuki Sanada-starring Shōgun will like this Season 2 update.

There's nothing like awards season when it comes to finding out some interesting intel on new and returning series that are on the horizon. A perfect example is series co-creators, executive producers, and writers Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, and Hiroyuki Sanada-starring Shōgun. After scoring big at the Critics Choice Awards on Friday night, Sanada and Marks shared some insights and updates on how the second season is looking. In terms of Toranaga's series journey, Sanada knows where he wants his story to lead. "In Season 1, [Toranaga] didn't become a Shōgun yet. So, I'd like to see him become the leader of Japan. That is my hope," Sanada shared.

"We're coming out of the writers' room now. We're also done with the 10 episodes, and we have our finale now. That's allowing us to start figuring out how we're going to shoot this. But we're very excited about the plan," Marks shared, offering a look at where things stand behind the scenes. "I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope, people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two. So, we'll start there and see where it takes us for future stories. But we're really excited about it, especially for [Hiroyuki Sanada]."

The cast of FX's 10-episode limited series Shōgun includes Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga; Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne's ship was found; Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga's chief rival; Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, a widow who must find new purpose amidst her lord's fight; Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Toranaga's trusted general and closest friend; Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Hirokatsu (Buntaro), Mariko's jealous husband; Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado, the brash son of Toranaga with a strong desire to prove himself; and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata, the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son's power.

Produced by FX Productions, the limited series sees Marks serving as showrunner and executive-producing alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo (with Hiroyuki Sanada serving as a producer).

