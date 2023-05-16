Shorter Supernatural Seasons Might've Kept Show on the Air: Padalecki Walker star Jared Padalecki had an interesting perspective on its 13-ep Season 4 & how shorter seasons might've kept Supernatural on the air.

Sometimes, it's all about perspective. Earlier this month, fans of The CW's Walker learned that the Jared Padalecki-starring series would be back for a 13-episode fourth season (unfortunately, the prequel series Walker Independence won' be returning). Of course, the order being for only a "baker's dozen" number of episodes isn't exactly making them too happy. But when asked for his thoughts on the abbreviated season, Padalecki offered a viewpoint many don't consider – and it's a viewpoint that might've kept Padalecki's Sam Winchester and Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester in our lives a lot longer.

"You know, Jensen [Ackles] and I asked for 13-episode seasons of 'Supernatural' many, many, many times. As a matter of fact, I feel like if we had done 13-episode seasons of 'Supernatural,' we'd probably still be doing 'Supernatural' right now. Because it's hard to do a long network season while also trying to be a husband and a father, and a friend," Padalecki shared during an interview with TV Insider.

"I think Jim Beaver, at one of our Comic-Con panels, said about 22 or 23-episode seasons, 'You know, even if it's the best batter on the planet, if Ted Williams goes to bat 23 times, he's gonna strike out a few times.' And so I think a shortened season would just be a really strong, action-packed, story-packed season where we don't have to do an episode like 'Bugs' in Season 1 of 'Supernatural' [Laughs]," he added. Now, here's a look back at Padalecki's birthday tweet to Sam Winchester from earlier this month, followed by a look back at what the Walker actor had to share last year regarding the future of Supernatural:

#HappyBirthdaySamWinchester

40 doesn't look so bad on ya.

I really enjoyed spending time with you.

Hope we get to visit again. — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Jared Padalecki on "Supernatural" Future

Back in May 2022, Padalecki spoke with Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) during a visit to Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, where he discussed the future of Supernatural and how things are between him and Ackles after the last year's major miscommunication over The Winchesters. In the following clip, Padalecki makes it clear that "the book is not closed" on the future of Supernatural- and that's aside from the prequel series. In fact, he puts it out there that if a "new book" were to happen that he would be "excited" to help bring it to life. From there, Rosenbaum asks him how things are between the SPN stars & friends after last year's announcement of the spinoff series brought some tension to social media light. Admitting that it was more "laugh/cry" when it came to how they cleared the air, Padalecki sees the incident as a "hardship" that actually strengthened their overall bond. "No one believes in Jensen [Ackles] more than I do," Padalecki says near the end of the clip- which you can check out below: