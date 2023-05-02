Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Offers Sam Winchester Birthday Wishes With today being May 2nd, here's a look at the birthday wishes that Supernatural star Jared Padalecki posted on Twitter for Sam Winchester.

On May 2, 1983, Sam Winchester was born to John & Mary Winchester and his brother, Dean. Suppose that's not enough to tell you that this is a post about the long-running hit Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles-starring series Supernatural and that it focuses on the birthday of Padalecki's on-screen counterpart. In that case, we're not sure how to proceed. But since we know that you know what we're talking about, it seems only fitting that we take a look at what Padalecki had to share with "Sam" on the latter's special day. "#HappyBirthdaySamWinchester/40 doesn't look so bad on ya. I really enjoyed spending time with you. Hope we get to visit again," Padalecki shared in a message posted earlier today.

Here's a look at Padalecki's birthday tweet to Sam Winchester, followed by a look back at what the Walker actor had to share last year regarding the future of Supernatural:

— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 2, 2023

Jared Padalecki on "Supernatural" Future

Back in May 2022, Padalecki spoke with Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) during a visit to Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, where he discussed the future of Supernatural and how things are between him and Ackles after the last year's major miscommunication over The Winchesters. In the following clip, Padalecki makes it clear that "the book is not closed" on the future of Supernatural- and that's aside from the prequel series. In fact, he puts it out there that if a "new book" were to happen that he would be "excited" to help bring it to life. From there, Rosenbaum asks him how things are between the SPN stars & friends after last year's announcement of the spinoff series brought some tension to social media light. Admitting that it was more "laugh/cry" when it came to how they cleared the air, Padalecki sees the incident as a "hardship" that actually strengthened their overall bond. "No one believes in Jensen [Ackles] more than I do," Padalecki says near the end of the clip- which you can check out below: