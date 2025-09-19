Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dcu, james gunn, superman, wonder woman

Should Wonder Woman Be Taller Than Superman? Gunn on DCU/Height

DC Studios' writer/director James Gunn on the idea of Wonder Woman being taller than Superman and if height is a major factor in casting.

As far as DC Comics' "Trinity" goes, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn has made it clear that it's time to focus on Wonder Woman. With David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman taking care of the Man of Steel side of things, and some plans in play to establish Batman in the DCU (aside from Matt Reeves' "The Batman" Elseworlds universe), it makes perfect sense. We know that the streaming series Paradise Lost will focus on the story of Themyscira before Diana's birth. Still, the fans' focus on social media is about the here and now – especially when it comes to how Wonder Woman should look. The conversation seems to break along two topics: who they would pick to play Wonder Woman and how the character should be physically presented. Gunn was asked about the latter on social media – specifically, how tall he believes Wonder Woman should be in comparison to Superman and what his thoughts were on height overall.

Gunn began his response by clarifying a reference attributed to him by the person who posted. "I don't think extreme height is the most important factor in casting WW. That's all I said earlier as well. I never said I didn't feel good about her being taller than Superman," Gunn wrote. "I just said that would never be what I considered most important in her casting." So, while height is a factor in considering someone for the role, it's one of many considerations that would come into play before offering someone the role.

Speaking with EW in June as part of an exclusive interview, Gunn offered an update on how things were looking with Paradise Lost. "'Paradise Lost' is moving along. It's slow-moving, but it's moving. And, yeah, I really love that project a lot," Gunn said. In terms of how it impacts DC Studios' plans for Wonder Woman on the big screen, Gunn was asked if the series will directly connect with feature film plans. "Yes. Well, yes and no. Wonder Woman's a separate thing. We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now. So it's different. I mean, not different. They're connected. She's from f***ing Themyscira, so…," Gunn added.

Set before the birth of Diana (Wonder Woman) and located on the island of Themyscira, Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said they saw the series as a "Game of Thrones" -like take on Wonder Woman's origins ("It's really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women": Safran) when it was first announced at the beginning of 2023. Comic fans may recognize the title from Phil Jimenez & George Pérez's Paradise Island Lost comics series. "How did that come about? What's the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society?" were Gunn's rhetorical questions when explaining the series' themes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!