Silk: Spider Society: Sony/Amazon Set Live-Action Marvel Series Deal

Some big streaming news to report this afternoon, with Sony and Amazon announcing that they will be teaming up on multiple live-action series based on the Marvel Comics characters controlled by the former. And we already have a title to announce, with Angela Kang (The Walking Dead) joining Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) to develop Silk: Spider Society. Based on Dan Slott & Humberto Ramos' Marvel Comics characters, the series is set to focus on Cindy Moon: "a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk." Kang is set to serve as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Lord, Miller, and Amy Pascal (with Sony Pictures Television serving as the studio). Silk: Spider Society will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel, followed by a global launch on Prime Video. "I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career," Kang said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge—bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen."

Lord and Miller added, "Angela is a pro's pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire. She's also a hell of a lot of fun. She loves these characters, and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon's story to the world." Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, shared, "We can't wait to bring the adventures of Cindy Moon to life, thanks to the creative dream team of Chris and Phil, Angela and Amy, along with our partners at Marvel and Amazon. "We know this exciting series with new and never-before-seen characters and storylines will wow audiences watching first on linear MGM+ and then around the world on Prime Video." Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, added, "Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Sony's recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film. Together with Angela Kang's creative vision, we couldn't be more pleased to bring 'Silk: Spider Society' to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers."