Six-Man Tag Set for Smackdown This Week Before Elimination Chamber

WWE booked the main event for Smackdown this week, the final episode before Sunday's Elimination Chamber PPV. Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro will team up to take on Baron Corbin, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn on Friday's go-home show. WWE announced the match during WWE Raw on Monday Night.

Those six men are the participants in the Smackdown Elimination Chamber match on Sunday. The winner of the grueling match will get an immediate title shot against Universal Champion Roman Reigns, though it's hard to imagine the winner will be able to compete against Reigns after making it through an entire Elimination Chamber match. Which is the point, from The Big Dog's perspective.

Also set for the Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship in a chamber match against five former WWE Champions: Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, and Kofi Kingston. Kingston joined the match to replace The Miz, who removed himself from the match under the premise that he could simply use his Money in the Bank briefcase to get a title shot at a time of his choosing, rather than putting his body at risk in the punishing Elimination Chamber match.

Bobby Lashley is also set to defend the United States Championship against Riddle and Keith Lee at Elimination Chamber on Sunday, though Lee is currently experiencing medical issues, likely related to a COVID quarantine so plans there might need to change at the last minute.

Finally, Asuka was set to defend her Raw Women's Championship against Lacey Evans at Elimination Chamber, but on Raw this week, Evans revealed she's pregnant, apparently with Ric Flair's baby. So obviously, if she's telling the truth, she won't be able to compete.