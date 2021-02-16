WWE Raw Shocker: Lacey Evans is Pregnant with Ric Flair's Baby

Lacey Evans dropped a bombshell on the WWE Universe tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw. The Sassy Southern Belle revealed she is pregnant, and apparently the 71-year-old Ric Flair is the daddy. Evans has been cavorting around the WWE with The Nature Boy for weeks, much to the chagrin of Flair's daughter, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Charlotte says she wants to protect her father's legacy and that he acts the fool, but Ric says he needs to feel wanted and the 30-year-old Evans does that for him.

The whole thing went down during a segment on Raw tonight, and here's how it happened, from our Raw recap:

Promo: Lacey Evans Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce, and Ric Flair come out to cut a promo on Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Lacey: "I have been listening to your daddy's sweet words and knowledge. Really taking it all in." She then talks about winning the Raw Women's Championship from Asuka at Elimination Chamber, but she talks about it in the same tone as she talked about Ric Flair, so I guess she is trying to insinuate she's sleeping with Asuka too. Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair and Asuka After a commercial break, the two teams face off in a match. Royce wrestles most of it. When Lacey finally gets in the ring, she quickly ducks out. She says she can't wrestle because she's pregnant. Ric starts dancing around and wooing, implying he's the father. Charlotte looks disgusted. Well, that took a twist. An incredible twist. Best angle in wrestling right now.

Bleeding Cool would like to wish the happy couple the best of luck in bringing this bundle of joy into the world.