Slow Horses Season 4 Adds a Slew of Familiar Faces to Series Cast Slow Horses Season 4 is in production with a slew of familiar faces joining the cast, including Hugo Weaving, James Callis & Joanna Scanlan.

Slow Horses, the popular adaptation of Mick Herron's spy novels about screw-ups who have to save the day, has added a long list of familiar faces to the guest cast of its fourth season. SAG winner Hugo Weaving, BAFTA winner Joanna Scanlan, whose best work was as a brilliantly foul-mouth cop in No Offence, IFTA winner Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis, who really should be in more shows after Battlestar Galactica, have joined Gary Oldman, who plays the legendary and legendarily slovenly spymaster Jackson Lamb. Filming is now underway.

The darkly comedic spy series follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible and deliberately disgusting leader of the screw-up spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

Adam Randall (director of BBC drama I See You) is directing the fourth season, which will "open with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House." It will be an adaptation of the fourth book in the series, "Real Tigers." The returning Slow Horses cast includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce. Apple greenlit seasons three and four even before Season Two had aired. Season Two premiered last December, and seasons three and four have been shot at the same time. There is no word on whether Slow Horses will continue beyond Season Four. The books are now up to its seventh entry with no signs of ending just yet.

Slow Horses is streaming on Apple TV+.