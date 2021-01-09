Smackdown Drops to 6th Place Totally Rigged TV Ratings This Week

Just two weeks after a beautiful ratings victory that gave The Chadster hope for the new year, a spectacular, unprecedented victory that showed that WWE Smackdown is the most popular pro wrestling show of all time, WWE Smackdown has found itself ranked sixth in network ratings for the 18-49 demographic and eleventh in terms of total viewers in what The Chadster can only assume is a plot by anti-WWE zealots embedded deep in the ratings industry to rig the Friday Night Network TV ratings against WWE.

Smackdown Viewership Remains Steady, But Can't Compete With Shark Tank

Smackdown averaged 2 million viewers across hours of 2.036 million viewers and 1.969 million viewers respectively, according to Showbuzz Daily. In the 18-49 demographic, Smackdown scored a .5. That's about on par with how Smackdown usually does, but unexpectedly, other shows shot up in the ratings this week. Shark Tank on ABC scored a .8 in 18-49, while two hours of 20/20 on ABC plus new episodes of Magnum PI and Blue Bloods all scored a .6. Smackdown tied with MacGuyver in the demo, but in overall viewership, Smackdown drew less viewers than every show on every network except those airing on The CW.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Come on! What more evidence do you need that the ratings system is totally rigged?! You're telling me that the wrestling show that drew a historic 3.335 million viewers just two weeks ago is all of a sudden losing to Magnum P.I.? It's obvious that the television elites at Neilsen are trying to steal the ratings away from WWE Smackdown, and The Chadster isn't going to stand for it! That's why The Chadster is calling on all of my supporters to join me in sticking my face into a pillow and screaming at the top of my lungs until I no longer feel like sobbing uncontrollably.

What, did you think I was going to call on people to storm the Neilsen building? What kind of man do you think The Chadster is?