WWE Actually Gets Christmas Miracle, Smackdown Draws 4M Viewers

Maybe the entire past ten years were like the part of the movie where George Bailey sees what it would be like if WWE got terrible ratings that just kept getting worse, and now everything is back to normal again and The Chadster gets his wings!

Smackdown Drawa Over 4 Million People in First Hour

The average viewership for WWE Smackdown last night was 3.335 million, with an amazing 4.097 million people tuning in to the first hour. Smackdown had so many viewers during that first hour, a lot of them probably tuned into the NFL game that aired before it and helped boost those ratings as well. As the eggnog really kicked in the viewership dropped a bit for the second hour, which had just 2.574 million viewers, but that's still up from the average in recent months. In the 18-49 demographic, WWE Smackdown also did massive numbers. The first hour got a 1.1 while the second hour did a .8, for an average of .95.

In retrospect, this should be all that surprising. The Chadster has been a really good boy all year and so of course Santa was going to bring me incredible WWE ratings for Christmas.