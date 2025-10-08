Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: smiling friends

Smiling Friends Season 3 E02 Preview Finds Mr. Frog Driven to Karaoke

Mr. Frog is in a bad place in this look at Michael Cusack & Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends S03E02 "Le Voyage Incroyable de Monsieur Grenouille."

Article Summary Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 2 sees Mr. Frog depressed after stepping down as U.S. President.

Charlie and Pim discover Mr. Frog in a low mood, singing karaoke to "Dust in the Wind."

Early sneak peek clips and trailers tease wild new adventures and signature dark comedy.

Creators aim for an "Always Sunny"-style comedy vibe, keeping the tone unserious and episodic.

After a Season 3 opener that may have turned into the origin story of a cult leader, and saw the team's office rack up a pretty sizeable body count, Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends returns this weekend with S03E02: "Le Voyage Incroyable de Monsieur Grenouille" (11:30 pm ET/PT). Along with a trailer and overview, we also have an early sneak peek to pass along. In the clip below, Charlie and Pim look to grab some lunch, only to find a depressed Mr. Frog singing karaoke "Dust in the Wind." It turns out that Mr. Frog stepped down as U.S. President, and now he's too down to even fight – or take someone up on an offer that Charlie and Pim know Mr. Frog would never turn down in normal circumstances…

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 2: "Le Voyage Incroyable de Monsieur Grenouille" – In this highly acclaimed award-winning fan favorite episode of "Smiling Friends," a walking talking frog will change your life and rewire your brain. Storyboarded by Hannah Daigle, here's a look at the trailer and sneak peek that were released:

Cusack and Hadel raised the bar with a Season 3 teaser that also offered a rundown of the episode titles and overviews, as well as some looks at the animatics from each. If you thought the trailer was great, just check out the details below…

Adult Swim's Smiling Friends Offers Up Some "Smiling Shorts"

In the first "Smiling Shorts" from earlier this summer, Charlie tries his best not to hurt Pim's feelings over Pim's irreversible surgery. Does it go well? No. No, it does not. In the second short, it's another job well done for Charlie and Pim, and Roy Dismey (Hmmm…) really appreciates them helping him get his smile back. But as you're about to see, there might be another reason why Roy's smiling.

Hadel and Cusack Want Series to Have "Always Sunny" Vibes

During Adult Swim's presentation at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, Hadel and Cusack addressed whether viewers should expect the series to take on darker and/or more serious themes during future seasons – similar to what we've seen from other animated series that have those "special" episodes.

"A lot of comedy shows, like you say, tend to get serious," Hadel shared in response to a question from an attendee. "I don't think Charlie and Pim could cry, and anybody would care. It would just be annoying. So it would probably end before it gets to that point." Hadel continued, "This show is hopefully kind of an escape. We always think about when we worked minimum-wage jobs; we would get home and just want to watch YouTube cartoons and South Park and [It's] Always Sunny [in Philadelphia]. There's something nice about being a little comedy thing, and that's it."

And there it is! Are we surprised? No – but being a diehard fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I know that we don't always tend to go public a lot with our love for the greatest sitcom to ever grace a television screen. So when one of us does, it's nice to see – and when it's two talented folks like Cusack and Hadel, even more so.

"Something like 'South Park,' when I saw that episode when Stan gets depressed, I loved that because Trey [Parker] and Matt [Stone] are so great at that when they get serious. I just think we like keeping a continuous tone with 'Smiling Friends,' where you can tune in in any season. You don't really know where you are," Cusack added. And for those of you wondering when the season-long serialized storylines are going to kick in, Hadel makes it clear that fans shouldn't be holding their collective breath for them anytime soon. "I don't think we'll ever do serialization. It's supposed to just be popcorn. It's McDonald's of TV,' Hadel explained.

