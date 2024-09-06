Posted in: NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: eagles, nfl

Smooth Sailing for Eagles? Philly Anchor Offers "Brazilian" Support

Good Day Philadelphia anchor Mike Jerrick showed his "Brazilian" pride, hoping for smooth sailing for the Philadelphia Eagles later tonight.

Okay, so here's the thing. If you're coming to Bleeding Cool TV's sports coverage for any in-depth analysis, leader rankings boards, and anything else that could in any way, shape, or form help you with your fantasy football chances, you will be barking up a seriously wrong tree. In fact, we're not even a tree – more like a really cool lamp post. Actually… yeah. We like that. A Really cool lamp post – that shines a light on the cool and/or odd ways that pro sports bleeds into other parts of the pop culture landscape – and vice versa. Want us to rank the NFL's top QBs heading into the new season? Ummm… yeah. Not gonna happen. But if you're looking for updates on Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs, a rundown of really cool season and Super Bowl ads, or a takedown of an athlete when they cross over into areas they know very little about short of a five-minute Google search? You've come to the right place! We thought a story about a news anchor getting a "Brazilian" live on the air to help support their favorite team was deserving of just the right kind of lead-in…

Set to begin tonight at 8:15 pm ET (streaming on Peacock), the NFL invades São Paulo, Brazil, as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers – as the league continues to extend its brand globally. Well, you know how local morning news shows are and how "wacky" they can be when it comes to supporting the home team – but it was clear that Fox 29's Good Day Philadelphia anchor Mike Jerrick wasn't f***ing around. Look, we're not saying that Jerrick went through the SAW-like gauntlet like Charlie (Charlie Day) went through during FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S13E09: "The Gang Wins the Big Game" so that the Eagles could win the Super Bowl. That said, I know I wouldn't want to be spread-eagle on a table with my legs in the air on live television (with my co-anchors assisting) as some dude tears hair off of my… front, sides, back, and those "between" and "under" places… and then have it posted online (which you can check out above). But Jerrick knows that sometimes – just like Charlie and the beartrap – a fan needs to suffer for the success of their favorite team. Aside from the suffering that comes from ticket prices, parking, food, merch, and… well, you get the idea.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!