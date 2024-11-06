Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Bill Burr Promo; Will SNL Get Hit by "Trump Revenge Tour"?

This week's promo with host Bill Burr and cast member Marcello Hernandez got us wondering if SNL will be a stop on the "Trump Revenge Tour."

We're going to assume the promo you're about to see for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live was filmed before the U.S. voted to enjoy some good old fascism for the next four years. With Bill Burr set to host (Mk.gee as the musical guest), the clip above finds Burr and SNL star Marcello Hernandez having a conversation about the election – with some "convenient" background noise drowning out what they're saying to cover their asses depending on who actually won. But it goes far beyond that; in fact, it's safe to say that Burr and Hernandez were spared a visit from law enforcement – and the Illuminati. But to be honest? After looking at the clip above, the only thing we can think of is how SNL is going to respond to Trump winning another term – and how the show could be impacted once the "Trump Revenge Tour" gets underway in January. Trump has gone public with threats to go after the licenses of networks that he believes have treated him unfairly or portrayed him in a negative light. If we were Comcast – or any number of media companies under the watch of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) – we would be having some serious concerns right about now.

SNL EP Lorne Michaels on Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, Charli XCX will be taking to the stages of Studio 8H on November 16th as both host and musical guest. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

