SNL 50: Chappell Roan Gets The Job Done with New Track "The Giver"

After an amazing performance of "Pink Pony Club," SNL musical guest Chappell Roan got the job done big time with the new track "The Giver."

With the show being the final one before U.S. voters choose between Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance, we already tonight's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live was going to be pretty big. Thankfully, SNL had experienced host John Mulaney and musical powerhouse Chappell Roan on hand to keep things rolling.

In an Instagram post from a few days ago, Roan posted images of five Polaroids with one word on each image – reading "She Gets The Job Done." Before noting that what we were seeing in the images was their merch, Roan wrote this as the caption: "This is a clue. Just let that sink in." Before the weekend hit, we speculated that could mean Roan debuting a new track during SNL – and we were right. Following up an amazing, season-bar-setting performance of "Pink Pony Club," Roan rolled out the country-inspired "She Gets The Job Done," which takes Roan's vocals in some truly creative directions. Oh, and the song f***ing rocks, by the way. Here's a look at both of Roan's performances:

Here's a look back at Roan's post from earlier this week, which teased that something was on the way.

SNL EP Lorne Michaels on Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. Bill Burr is set to host on November 9th – with musical guest Mk.gee. Following that, Charli XCX will be taking to the stages of Studio 8H on November 16th as both host and musical guest. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

