SNL 50: Eddie Murphy's Tracy Morgan Impression Wins "Black Jeopardy"

SNL: Eddie Murphy's Tracy Morgan impression was one of the highlights of a new "Black Jeopardy! during NBC's SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

NBC's Saturday Night Live didn't shy away from the less-than-stellar aspects of its 50 years during SNL50: The Anniversary Special, with a new "Black Jeopardy" sketch that saw Eddie Murphy own the sketch with an amazing impersonation of Tracy Morgan – with Morgan and Leslie Jones also in the sketch. With Kenan Thompson's Darnell Hayes returning as host, the sketch rightfully twisted the knife on the lack of writers and cast members of color during a large chunk of SNL's early run (with the references to In Living Color and Def Comedy Jam particularly strong). "You gotta have a lot of money if you're going to live like I live. I eat four-cheese lasagna! If it only got three cheeses, I ain't eatin' it. I refuse to ingest three cheeses!" shared Murphy's Morgan at one point. In addition, Chris Rock made a guest appearance to offer this puzzler: "You might remember me from 'Saturday Night Live.' I was known as the Black guy who came after Eddie Murphy. That's kind of like being the point guard that came after Steph Curry." We don't want to ruin the sketch beyond that – but let's just say that Tom Hanks' MAGA hat-wearing Doug makes a return.

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 101 wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). It has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

