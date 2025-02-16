Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Murphy, Ferrell Join Kenan Thompson for "Scared Straight"

SNL 50: Eddie Murphy and Will Ferrell join Kenan Thompson for a new edition of "Scared Straight" during SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Article Summary Eddie Murphy and Will Ferrell join Kenan Thompson for a new "Scared Straight" on SNL 50 Special.

Jason Sudeikis returns as the officer, with new "teens" facing Thompson's Lorenzo and Murphy's "All the Way" Ray.

The sketch includes hilarious references to "Harry Potter," "The Nutty Professor," and Ferrell's "Elf" character.

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show, renowned for its iconic sketches, celebrity hosts, and musical performances.

We had heard some rumblings that another "Scared Straight" sketch would be on the way during NBC's Saturday Night Live's big primetime event, SNL50: The Anniversary Special – and that's exactly what we got. With Jason Sudeikis returning as the officer heading the program, three "teens" (Marcello Hernández, Mikey Day, and Michael Longfellow) arrested for shoplifting come face-to-face with Kenan Thompson's Lorenzo "Mac Attack" McIntosh and Eddie Murphy's "All the Way" Ray May (because he doesn't do things halfway). Unfortunately, the duo's tough tactics come up short when we realize that their backstories are much more "Harry Potter" and The Nutty Professor than anything based in reality. And that's before Will Ferrell's Big Red shows up – short shorts and all. Not only does Big Red have a differing opinion when it comes to prison life, but he also has his own brutal backstory – one that he readily admits came from Elf. Two moments that stuck out for us: Murphy dropping a "motherf***er" directly at the camera and a flub by Ferrell that gets both Thompson and Murphy to break.

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 101 wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). It has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!