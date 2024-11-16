Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: charli xcx, saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Pregame: Charli XCX Highlights Week; Season 47 Ep. 14 Rewind

SNL 50 Pregame: Host/musical guest Charli XCX shares a look back at their week, and we look back at the last time Charli XCX was on SNL.

Welcome back to our latest edition of SNL 50 Pregame, where we look back on the Saturday Night Live history of the upcoming host and musical guest. This week, the amazing Charli XCX is holding down double duty in what will most likely be the final new show before what's looking like a two-week holiday break. So, what do we have for you with this go-around?

Let's kick things off with what our host and musical guest shared on social media, offering some insights into how the week has gone. Following that, we have a look at Charli XCX's previous SNL appearances:

Charli XCX made their SNL debut on December 13, 2014 (Season 40 Episode 9, with host Martin Freeman), performing "Boom Clap" and "Break the Rules." On March 5, 2022 (Season 47, Episode 14, with host Oscar Isaac), Charli XCX returned, performing "Beg for You" and "Baby" while also appearing in the "Meatballs" sketch. Here's a look at those appearances from the 47th season:

Saturday Night Live EP Lorne Michaels on Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernández, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, we're expecting SNL to take probably a one or two-week break. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

