SNL 51: Bad Bunny, Poehler Hosting; Sabrina Carpenter Does Double Duty

The first three SNL 51 shows will include Bad Bunny and Doja Cat, Amy Poehler and Role Model, and Sabrina Carpenter doing double duty.

After the past few weeks saw a number of faces on both sides of the camera announce their departures – including cast members Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and featured player Emil Wakim – NBC's Saturday Night Live has its Season 51 cast locked in (fingers crossed). With the new season set to get underway on October 4th, SNL dropped the news that host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat will kick things off. Following that, Oct. 11th sees Amy Poehler and musical guest Role Model, and Oct. 18th sees Sabrina Carpenter pulling double duty as both the host and the musical guest. Here's a look at the index cards to make it official:

During the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, Michaels spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about the recent changes. "The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," Michaels explained. "It's always hard when people leave, but there's a time for that, and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok," Michaels added, pointing to how SNL has had a long tradition of cast changes, and that while it can be painful, it's also one of the main reasons why the long-running late-night sketch comedy series has lasted as long as it has. "Change is good. The people we're bringing in, I'm really excited about." You can check out the exchange in the video above, where Michaels also discusses what it was like working on SNL50 for two years.

NBC's SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

