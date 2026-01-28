Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cast, Host Alexander Skarsgard Check In From Read-Thru

Check out NBC's Saturday Night Live host Alexander Skarsgård and members of the SNL cast checking in from Wednesday night's read-thru.

Article Summary Alexander Skarsgård joins the SNL cast for a lively read-thru ahead of this weekend’s episode.

Featured players Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska show excitement for Skarsgård’s hosting during the midweek sketch.

Watch three brand-new “Cut For Time” SNL sketches from last weekend's show.

See returning SNL favorites alongside new faces, promising fresh comedy and sharp satire.

After NBC's Saturday Night Live featured players Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska showing their appreciation for what host Alexander Skarsgård brings to Studio 8H (more on that above), it's time to see how things are looking with this weekend's show. That means it's time to check in with Skarsgård and the SNL cast during Wednesday night's formal read-thru.

Here's a look at tonight's read-thru for this weekend's show, followed by a trio of recently released SNL Cut For Time sketches:

SNL Cut For Time: "The Incident," "Walk Club" & "Mom's Camera Roll"

In "The Incident," a married couple (Taylor and James Austin Johnson) is worried they were caught having sex. Spoiler? It would be safe to say that at least one person (Sarah Sherman) caught them having sex. In "Walk Club," a group of moms (Taylor, Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Veronika Slowikowska, Chloe Fineman, and Jane Wickline) is more than just a walk club. They're a very, very competitive walk club. Finally, "Mom's Camera Roll" sees Ben Marshall and Tommy Brennan dropping a musical ode to a mom's (Taylor) camera roll.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!