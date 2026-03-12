Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: kaare andrews, Spider-Man/Superman, Superman/Spider-Man

Kaare Andrews Covers Both Sides Of The Spider-Man/Superman Crossover

Kaare Andrews covers both sides of the Spider-Man/Superman crossover from both Marvel *and* DC Comics, Blues Brothers-style

Article Summary Kaare Andrews created wraparound covers for both Marvel and DC's Spider-Man/Superman crossover event.

Andrews is one of the few artists to provide official covers for both publishers on the same crossover.

The exclusive DC variant features a retro Giant-Size Treasury-style design, nodding to the 1970s original.

Limited editions of each cover are available, including Retro Cardstock, Future Foil, and a special Legacy Set.

Kaare Andrews, known for work on Spider-Man: Reign, Hulk, Iron Fist and my own Civil Wardrobe, was tapped by Marvel Comics for a wraparound cover for their All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman comic book being published in April. But it seems that wasn't enough for him. He tells me;

"Earlier this year Marvel announced my wraparound Spider-Man/Superman cover for their edition of the historic crossover. But I realized something — to truly live the crossover, I needed to draw both sides of it. So I quietly worked with DC to produce my own Artist Exclusive DC variant, completing the crossover from both publishers. That makes me one of the only artists, alongside Adam Hughes, to have created both a Marvel and DC variant for the same Spider-Man/Superman crossover event."



As a number of high-profile comic book artists have done, they have commissioned and paid for an exclusive run of a comic book, with their own cover officially printed on it, which they can then sell directly online or at comic book conventions. Retailers do the same – but they have to pay the artist. Kaare drew it for himself for free. He goes on to tell me;

"There's another twist. This DC variant is the only cover using the retro Giant-Size Treasury-style trade dress, echoing the look of the original oversized crossover comic from the 1970s. Two versions exist: the Retro Cardstock Edition and the Future Foil Edition. Or collectors can grab The Legacy Set, pairing both covers together. Each cover is limited to 1,000 copies."

Preorders are open now at his website for the Marvel version; comic book stores will have the DC version. He will also be selling copies at MegaCon and signing them at Gods & Monsters in Orlando on the 25th of March…. Bleeding Cool did run another version of this "retailer cover" a few weeks ago... apparently, it was a deliberate decoy to hide this final version while it worked through the DC system. Well, we are finally pleased to run the official version…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!