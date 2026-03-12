Posted in: Crimson Desert, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert Drops New Launch Trailer Ahead of Release

Check out the official launch trailer for Crimson Desert as the new open-world action-adventure title will be released next week

Article Summary Watch the official Crimson Desert launch trailer before its release on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC.

Experience a vast open world in Pywel, featuring stunning landscapes and intense battles.

Immerse yourself in a gripping narrative centered on mercenaries and fierce power struggles.

Combines single-player storytelling with online multiplayer in a next-gen action-adventure RPG.

Pearl Abyss has officially released the launch trailer for Crimson Desert, giving players one more look at the game before it comes out next week. It's only about 90 seconds long when it comes to the footage, which is fine, it's a sizzle reel to entice you more than it is to show off the game. But it is a hell of a trailer that will get you interested in the game if you weren't already, showing off parts of this all-new open-world action-adventure title. Enjoy the trailer here as the game launches on March 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, ROG Xbox Ally, and the Epic Games Store.

Crimson Desert

Welcome to the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel. From the snow-blasted mountains of Kweiden to the verdant expanses of Akapen and the towering ridges scattering the Crimson Desert, this land is a testament to nature's grandeur. Yet, amidst this beauty, the continent stands locked in war as factions vie for unprecedented power. Discover adventure, explore exciting locations, and fight thrilling battles as you travel across an incredible open world filled with wonder and mystery.

Crimson Desert is an upcoming open-world action-adventure being developed by Pearl Abyss for both console and PC, which will combine elements of narrative-driven single-player games with online multiplayer functionality. Built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary, next-gen engine, Crimson Desert will deliver high-fidelity graphics and game features and a highly immersive gameplay experience. A story of survival, Crimson Desert follows a group of struggling mercenaries and the many characters who cross their paths in the vast continent of Pywel.

This is a world where heroes are made, but not without incredible hardship, pain, and perseverance. Through vibrant storytelling and intense action, Crimson Desert depicts realistic characters and narratives that revolve around the members of the Greymane Free Company fighting to achieve their noble mission. Experience the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel, where you will witness the conflicts and epic sagas surrounding Kliff, the leader of the Greymanes, as his mission takes him on an unforgettable journey.

