SNL Host Harry Styles & Cast Check In From Wednesday Night Read-Thru

Saturday Night Live host Harry Styles and some SNL cast members checked in on Wednesday night while reading through this weekend's sketches.

Article Summary Harry Styles checks in from SNL's Wednesday night read-through ahead of hosting and performing this weekend.

SNL cast members join Styles in behind-the-scenes moments as they prep for new sketches and live comedy.

The Emmy-winning sketch show remains a late-night ratings leader with its sharp humor and star power.

Season 51 features fan-favorite cast members and introduces fresh talent to the SNL ensemble lineup.

After being joined by Saturday Night Live stars Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernandez earlier today for the SNL Midweek Sketch (which you can check out above), it was time for this weekend's host/musical guest, Harry Styles, to get down to business. Here's a look at Styles and the SNL cast checking in from tonight's read-thru:

NBC's Saturday Night Live is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 113 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). SNL has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

