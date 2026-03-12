Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ascended Heroes, mega evolution, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Ascended Heroes in March 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the sought-after first special set of the Mega Evolution era in March 2026.

Article Summary Track the top valued Pokémon TCG cards from Mega Evolution – Ascended Heroes as of March 2026.

Mega Gengar ex and Mega Dragonite ex Special Illustration Rares lead with record-breaking prices.

The new Gold Hyper Rare cards are the latest chase in the ever-evolving Pokémon TCG market.

Unprecedented number of high-value cards points to a volatile and exciting set for collectors.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution – Ascended Heroes, which came out in January, are doing now in March 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution – Ascended Heroes, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mega Gengar ex Special Illustration Rare 284/217: $989.21 Mega Dragonite ex Special Illustration Rare 290/217: $600.70 Mega Charizard Y ex Mega Hyper Rare 294/094: $510.28 Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare 276/217: $498.77 Mega Dragonite Y ex Mega Hyper Rare 295/094: $346.59 Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare 277/217: $327.23 Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare 281/217: $302.42 Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare 280/217: $199.07 N's Zoroark ex Special Illustration Rare 286/217: $150.66 Mega Feraligatr ex Special Illustration Rare 274/217: $149.14 Fezandipiti ex Special Illustration Rare 288/217: $109.64 Marnie's Grimmsnarl ex Special Illustration Rare 287/217: $92.95 Mega Meganium ex Special Illustration Rare 272/217: $92.65 Steven's Metagross ex Special Illustration Rare 289/217: $79.43 Iono's Bellibolt ex Special Illustration Rare 279/217: $78.77

This is a majorly stacked set which includes a stunning amount of cards and shocking number of Secret Rares. This kind of special expansion sends a jolt into the market and I would predict that we will see the card value of Ascended Heroes behave unpredictably for months to come. It will be a major set and likely one of the defining moments of the Mega Evolution era, and both the Mega Gengar ex and Mega Dragonite ex Special Illustration Rares will be big hitters… but I don't think the rest of the cards will remain at such insanely high levels. Looking at these values, we have a whopping eleven cards valued at over $100, with seven of them valued at over $300. We have a Fezandipiti card valued at over $100! Now, we can all likely agree, that won't hold.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

