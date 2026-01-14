Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cast, Host Finn Wolfhard Check In From Tonight's Read-Thru

Here's a look at Saturday Night Live host Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things 5) and the SNL cast checking in from Wednesday night's read-thru.

Article Summary Finn Wolfhard hosts SNL this week, joined by musical guest A$AP Rocky for a brand new episode.

Get a sneak peek at the SNL cast and writers during Wednesday night’s read-thru session.

Check out the midweek sketch where Kam Patterson gives Wolfhard a "strange" Studio 8H tour.

Upcoming hosts include Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård, with big-name musical guests on deck.

NBC's Saturday Night Live returns this weekend with host Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things 5) and musical guest A$AP Rocky. Earlier today, we were treated to the SNL midweek sketch (more on that below). Now, we have a look at Wolfhard and the SNL cast and writers, checking in from tonight's read-thru of this weekend's show.

And don't forget that on January 24th, Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) will host, with Geese as the musical guest. Following that, on January 31st, Alexander Skarsgård (Pillion) will host, with musical guest Cardi B. Now, here's a look inside tonight's SNL read-thru:

Earlier today, it was time for the midweek sketch, with SNL star Kam Patterson giving Wolfhard a tour of Studio 8H. Of course, it doesn't take long for things to get "strange" (and we're not just talking about what Ben Marshall was doing with that image of Gaten Matarazzo, either), with Wolfhard fearing the worst. But the threat turns out to be something much deadlier than what the "Stranger Things" big bad could bring (nothing personal, Sarah Sherman).

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!