SNL Cast & Writers, Host Nikki Glaser Check In From Read-Thru

Here's a look at Saturday Night Live's cast & writers and SNL host Nikki Glaser checking in from Wednesday night's read-thru.

If it's Wednesday night and there's a new Saturday Night Live coming up, then you know that it's time to check in and see how the read-thru is going for host Nikki Glaser (who's joined by musical guest Sombr) and SNL's cast and writers. Thankfully, the "Polaroids" of the cast have been included in the Instagram post that includes the official look at Glaser (making life for us a whole lot easier).

Here's a look at Glaser and the SNL team from Wednesday night, followed by a look back at earlier today and more:

SNL Trio Wasn't Ready for Nikki Glaser's Roast: Midweek Sketch

Just so we're clear, Glaser was minding her own business, going through the rundown for this weekend's show. She didn't know that Ashley Padilla, Kam Patterson, and James Austin Johnson would show up and ask her to roast them. It's also important to note that the three of them reassured Glaser that she wouldn't hurt their feelings and that they could take it in stride. Well, let's just say that it doesn't quite go that way…

Don't forget that November 15th brings host Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean (with the rest of the season's scheduled still to be announced). Now, here's a look at Glaser's one-on-one with late-night host and SNL alum Seth Meyers from earlier this week. Glaser shared how excited she is to be hosting, dropped a great joke about how she broke the ice with EP Lorne Michaels, advice that her father had for her about hosting, and much more:

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

