Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, TV | Tagged: Regular show

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Set for May 11th on Cartoon Network

Mordecai and Rigby return to Cartoon Network on May 11th with the half-hour premiere of J.G. Quintel's Regular Show: The Lost Tapes.

Article Summary Regular Show: The Lost Tapes premieres May 11th on Cartoon Network and later on HBO Max and Hulu in the U.S.

Mordecai and Rigby return, bringing their signature surreal chaos back to the park in new adventures.

J.G. Quintel and original team recreate the classic Regular Show humor and heart for longtime fans.

International debut and hype confirmed after leaks and an early YouTube announcement video.

Less than two years after it was announced during the 2024 Annecy International that a new Regular Show series from J.G. Quintel was on the way, we've got some good news to pass along. Cartoon Network announced today that a special half-hour episode of Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will make its debut internationally on Cartoon Network and HBO Max on Monday, May 11th. In the US alone, it will premiere on Cartoon Network on Monday, May 11th, and arrive on HBO Max and Hulu later this year. Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes centers on Mordecai and Rigby – best friends who work and live at a local park. Somehow, their mundane jobs always descend into surreal chaos, much to the annoyance of their boss and coworkers. From crashing a friend's luau to searching for the sweetest spot to take a nap, avoiding work quickly spirals into thwarting surreal disasters…in the most hilarious and entertaining of ways.

"It's been so much fun working with everyone on more 'Regular Show.' We're just making stuff for ourselves and trying to crack each other up. It reminds me a lot of the original run. I can't wait for everyone to see it," Quintel shared in a statement. The news comes after some interesting online rumblings that the news was on the way. A YouTube video appeared on the Regular Show channel that included two big headline-grabbers. First, it listed May 11th as the show's premiere date (which turned out to be true). In addition, the video was actually a countdown/notification to something coming on Monday, March 23rd: "Something is coming… | NEW Regular Show: The Lost Tapes 11th May | Cartoon Network" (which also turned out to be true, but no teaser). Not long after it went live, the video was taken down.

Warner Bros. Discovery GM, International Kids, Animation and Franchise Vanessa Brookman shared, "'Regular Show' has always been a cultural lightning bolt, defined by bold humour, unforgettable characters and a distinctive visual style. Its return underscores our commitment to premium animation with global appeal. With 'Regular Show: The Lost Tapes,' JG Quintel and the team honour the original's legacy while introducing something fresh. We're excited to bring Mordecai, Rigby, and the gang back to audiences worldwide, while welcoming a new generation of fans."

President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, Sam Register added, "Thank goodness JG works harder than Mordecai and Rigby, or we might have had to wait another nine years to see these characters again. With 'Regular Show: The Lost Tapes,' JG and his incredible team have delivered the same absurd humour and genuine heart that made 'Regular Show' a classic. We're excited to welcome fans back to the park."

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Executive Producers are JG Quintel, Sean Szeles, and Sam Register. Toby Jones serves as Supervising Director, Paula Spence serves as Supervising Art Director, and Ryan Slater serves as Producer. The voice cast includes JG Quintel, William Salyers, Sam Marin, Mark Hamill, Minty Lewis, and Janie Haddad Tompkins, among many others.

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