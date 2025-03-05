Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: , ,

SNL Cast & Writers, Host/Performer Lady Gaga Check-In From Read-Thru

SNL 50: Check out Saturday Night Live host/musical guest Lady Gaga and the show's cast and writers during tonight's table read-thru.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live returning this weekend with host and musical guest Lady Gaga – pulling double duty for this go-around – we were treated to the SNL midweek sketch earlier today to kick off the road to Saturday's show. In the clip above, Devon Walker, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, and Heidi Gardner get a chance to learn much more about Lady Gaga's "process" when it comes to preparing for this weekend's show – and to learn about Gardner's living situation. If you haven't checked it out yet, let's just say that Lady Gaga's "process" is very musical – and a bit too personal for Walker, Padilla, Dismukes, and Gardner. That brings us to Wednesday night, with our host/musical guest and SNL's writers and cast members gathering for the table read-thru.

SNL
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (SNL/NBCUniversal)

Here's a look at tonight's rundown of the sketches in play, followed by an up-close look at Lady Gaga:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

SNL
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Season 50 Cast Shot — Pictured: (top row l-r) Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes; (bottom row l-r) Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, James Austin Johnson — (Photo by: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC)

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

