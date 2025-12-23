Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Checks In with Marshall, Culhane, Brennan, Patterson & Slowikowska

SNL holds a midseason check-in with new cast members Ben Marshall, Jeremy Culhane, Tommy Brennan, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

We've really liking what NBC's Saturday Night Live has been doing this season when it comes to filming special content for YouTube and social media. We were treated to another one earlier today, as new SNL cast members Ben Marshall, Jeremy Culhane, Tommy Brennan, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska get a chance to answer some questions. The fivesome covers everything from what their first quick change was like and the latest they've stayed up during writing night to their favorite backstage moment and plans for the winter break. After checking that out above, stick around for two "Cut For Time" sketches from this past weekend's episode below…

SNL Cut For Time: Espresso Martini Defense; Last Stop Christmas Shop

In the first Cut For Time sketch from the midseason finale, Ariana Grande, Jeremy Culhane, and Ben Marshall extoll the benefits of an "Espresso Martini" safe room, while Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman "demonstrate" all of its much-needed benefits. Following that, Grande and Sherman are partners (with an assist from Marcello Hernandez) in a Christmas tree business: the "Last Stop Christmas Shop." It says a lot about just how stacked last night's show was, because both of these sketches could've easily made the cut any other week. Here's a look at the Cut For Time sketches that were released earlier this week, with SNL returning on January 17th with host Finn Wolfhard and musical guest A$AP Rocky:

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

