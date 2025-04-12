Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cold Open: Johnson's Trump Sees A Bit of Himself in Jesus & More

During tonight's SNL Cold Open, Trump (James Austin Johnson) compared his "plight" to Jesus, took on Easter/Passover, tariffs, and more.

Tonight, NBC's Saturday Night Live returned with the third of three new shows in a row – with host Jon Hamm (Apple TV+'s Your Friends and Neighbors) set to host and Lizzo on board as the musical guest. Of course, we can't have a show without a cold open – and what did SNL have on tap for us tonight to help set the tone ahead of Hamm's monologue? How about "The Cleansing of the Temple" and the tale of how Jesus (Mikey Day) cleared out the marketplace – only for Donald "Jesus" Trump (James Austin Johnson), known as the "Messiah" because of "the mess I made of the economy." From there, Trump talks about how Wall Street has been going through a "resurrection" after he killed it. After a run of Jesus comparisons, Trump has a lot to say about Passover and Easter before having some fun at Day's, Sarah Sherman's, Kenan Thompson's, and Ego Nwodim's expense (with Thompson possibly offering a callback to a certain musical guest who walked off early via the front of the stage).

"Remind you of anyone? I also got rid of money last week, but instead of one temple, I did a whole country. Maybe even the globe," Johnson's Trump said at one point. "The money's gone. Hi, it's me, your favorite president, Donald Jesus Trump, comparing myself to the son of God once again. Many people are even calling me the Messiah for the mess I made out of the economy." Here's a look at the highlight released by SNL from tonight's cold open:

Trump interrupts Jesus's cleansing of the temple to talk Easter pic.twitter.com/6kpY0xZQre — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

