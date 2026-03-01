Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cut For Time Sketches Tackle BAFTAs, JK Rowling, Late-Night Uber

SNL takes on the BAFTAs, JK Rowling, and more in one Cut For Time sketch; Jane Wickline & Veronika Slowikowska share a "Car Song" in another.

Article Summary SNL drops two new Cut For Time sketches, parodying hot-button pop culture moments and celebs.

"Tourette’s" sketch satirizes the BAFTAs outburst by having stars blame scandals on the syndrome.

JK Rowling, Mel Gibson, Armie Hammer, and more are lampooned for their controversial histories.

"Car Song" turns the struggles of late-night Uber rides into a hilarious SNL musical sketch.

There was a whole lot to like about this weekend's return episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live, with host Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry) and musical guest Mumford & Sons, so we're not surprised that some sketches had to be cut for time. Thankfully, SNL is kind enough to share those, and they wasted little time dropping two before Sunday morning hit. Right from the jump, you know they're going to be great because we've got "Car Song" from Jane Wickline and Veronika Slowikowska, with the duo offering an ode to ordering Uber after a night out that… definitely goes places (no spoilers). But we have a feeling that "Tourette's" would be the one that folks would be talking about. Referencing the recent BAFTA Awards incident in which Tourette's campaigner John Davidson's tic saw him yelling the N-word while Sinners stars Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan were on stage presenting, the premise of the sketch was that other infamous pop culture figures would start using Tourette's as an excuse for the things they've done.

Jill Zarin (The Real Housewives of New York star, played by Sarah Sherman): "I suffer from severe long-winded monologue-style Tourette's, a condition that affects nine out of 10 people on Long Island."

Mel Gibson (Andrew Dismukes): "I too suffer from Tourette's, which explains a lot of the things I've said or yelled through the years. Am I proud of what I said? No. But I am very proud for you to know that it was because of Tourette's. Unfortunately, I'm not alone."

Armie Hammer (Connor Storrie): "Hi cuties, I'm Armie Hammer, and not many people know this, but one of the most common side effects of Tourette's is cannibalism. You could be casually DMing with a girl, and suddenly, the Tourette's takes over, and you're typing stuff like, 'I'm literally going to eat you', and she's like, 'Lol, what?'"

JK Rowling (Ashley Padilla): "Tourette's isn't just blurting out an offensive word; it can be a years-long obsession with something like trans rights, and a deep anger that someone who is born with a wand in their pants would want that wand removed and replaced with a Horcrux. But now you know, it was all the Tourette's fault, and not a bet I made with Bill Belichick to see who could destroy their legacy faster."

In addition, we also had Kenan Thompson as Bill Cosby, Kam Patterson as Kanye West, James Austin Johnson as Louis CK, and … Michael Che?!? And it's all brought to you by the National Workforce of Rethinking Disabilities (NWORD) – here's a look at both sketches:

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

