SNL: "Double Trouble" Dua Lipa, Freestylin' Mikey Day & More (VIDEO)

Check out the following promo for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, with host/musical guest Dua Lipa & SNL star Mikey Day.

Earlier today, we learned that NBC's Saturday Night Live would be wrapping up Season 49 with two more episodes after this upcoming weekend. On May 11th, SNL icon & comedy genius Maya Rudolph (Apple TV+'s Loot) is hosting – joined by musical guest Vampire Weekend. On the May 18th season finale, Jake Gyllenhaal (Prime Video's Road House) is set to host, joined by musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. But this week, our focus is on this weekend's host & musical guest, Dua Lipa – and if it's Thursday, then it must be time for the on-stage promos. Joined by SNL star Mikey Day, the first promo finds Day more than willing to "spit some lines" if she needs any musical assistance this weekend – though we're not sure Dua Lipa's too interested. Following that, Day shows off his excitement over Dua Lips being "double trouble" this weekend – and shows off his need to dial back on his caffeine intake.

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the SNL Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews took – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

