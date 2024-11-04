Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Election Special Trailer; Thanksgiving, Christmas Specials Set

Here's a look at the trailer for tonight's The 2024 SNL Election Special, and the dates for SNL's Thanksgiving and Christmas specials.

Normally, we take a break on Mondays from promoting NBC's Saturday Night Live when there's a new show on the way at the end of the week. But with Tuesday finding the American people having to choose between freedom and democracy (VP Kamala Harris) and brutal fascism (ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump), this isn't exactly what you would call a "normal" week. With that in mind, we can expect Maya Rudolph, James Austin Johnson, and a whole lot of other folks tonight at 10 pm ET for The 2024 SNL Election Special (also streaming on Peacock) – a look back at the long-running sketch comedy and music series' legacy of hard-hitting political humor. But before we get to the promo, we have some additional info on what SNL has planned for the holidays.

On Wednesday, November 27th (9-11 pm), SNL will spotlight memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches from its 50 seasons in A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, December 18 (9-11 pm, with an encore on Dec. 23 at 8 pm), the spotlight shifts to Christmas-themed sketches with A Saturday Night Live Christmas. Now, here's a look at the promo for tonight's election special:

SNL EP Lorne Michaels on Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. Bill Burr is set to host on November 9th – with musical guest Mk.gee. Following that, Charli XCX will be taking to the stages of Studio 8H on November 16th as both host and musical guest. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

