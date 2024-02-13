Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: jennifer lopez, nbc, saturday night live, snl

SNL: Jennifer Lopez on Ayo Edebiri Apologizing for Podcast Comments

Jennifer Lopez recounted SNL host Ayo Edebiri's (The Bear) apology over comments that Edebiri made back in 2020 trashing Lopez's career.

It was the Thursday before a new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live, and host Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) & musical guest Jennifer Lopez were being joined by SNL star Heidi Gardner for the on-stage promos. Around the same time that was happening, TMZ went live with a report & audio recording of Edebiri from a 2020 podcast – and she wasn't sounding like a big fan of JLo's. In a clip from a 2020 podcast, Edebiri and Scam Goddess host Laci Mosley addressed what they believed to be a "scam" – Lopez's singing career. Along with getting into an exchange over how Lopez was able to convince a lot of folks that she could sing when she couldn't, the duo discussed how they believed that Lopez had even convinced herself that she could sing. In addition, Edebiri alluded to rumblings about Lopez's in-studio work and questions surrounding whether or not "ghost singers" were ever used during Lopez's recording career. Let's just say it's not the best "icebreaker" for an SNL host & musical guest to have. Four years later, "pop culture karma" played a twisted little game by having Edebiri host SNL the same week that Lopez was set to perform.

During the show, the issue was addressed in "Why'd You Say It?" – a sketch that sees Kenan Thompson's game show host confront contestants about their social media posts to get them to explain why they posted what they did. "Okay. We get it. It's wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we're going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online," was a response that Edebiri's character gave at one point – clearly referencing the controversy.

Now, in a profile/interview with Variety, Lopez is offering some insight into how Edebiri addressed the matter with her that night. "She was mortified and very sweet. She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck, and she actually got to hear me perform," Lopez shared. She was just like, 'I'm so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.' It's funny. I've heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn't affect me."

