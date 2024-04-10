Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: chris stapleton, nbc, peacock, ryan gosling, saturday night live, snl

SNL Midweek: Ryan Gosling Might Be Too Much of a Chris Stapleton Fan

In this week's Saturday Night Live midweek sketch, SNL host Ryan Gosling is a big Chris Stapleton fan - maybe too much of a Stapleton fan?

Welcome to Wednesday, NBC's Saturday Night Live fans! With Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy, Barbie) returning to Studio 8H to host this weekend – along with musical guest Chris Stapleton – we've got a double-header ahead of us today. Later on this evening, we're getting a chance to check out Gosling and the SNL cast during the official read-thru for Saturday's show. But before that, we have a midweek sketch waiting for you above. In the clip above, we see just how big of a fan of Stapleton's Gosling is – but when the actor finds the country singer's dressing room empty – save for one special thing – Gosling dares to dream big…

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the SNL Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews took – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

