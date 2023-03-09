SNL Promo: An Upbeat Jenna Ortega Freaks Out Bowen Yang & The 1975 NBC's Saturday Night Live host Jenna Ortega tries going upbeat in one SNL promo, but it's freaking out Bowen Yang and The 1975.

With host Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) and musical guest The 1975 taking the stages of NBC's Saturday Night Live Studio 8H this weekend, we've reached our favorite part of SNL's publicity – Thursday's on-stage promo. And for this go-around, our host & musical guests are joined by SNL cast member Bowen Yang. And we're getting not one… not two… not even three… but four mini-promos that cover everything from Yang not getting today's slang and Ortega trying a little too hard to be upbeat to Yang revealing Ortega's odd "cosmic" connection to SNL and Ortega & Yang having some "Scream" confusion…

Now, here's a look at Ortega, Yang & The 1975 during this week's on-set SNL promo, followed by a look back at how Ortega's weeks have been so far:

And here's a look back at Ortega & the SNL team during the read-thru for this weekend's show. The looks at the SNL team dropped on Wednesday night, while the look at Ortega dropped earlier today:

And here's a look at this week's host in the middle of read-thru:

In the following look back at the midweek sketch, Ortega appreciates what Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy & John Higgins) came up with as an SNL promo idea, but she's not looking to go the "'Wednesday' dance" route again. Except… well… let's just say that the trio was really hoping that Ortega would say yes. Here's a look at this week's SNL midweek sketch, followed by a look back at the week so far:

And here's a look back at the welcome/intro video for Ortega and The 1975 from Tuesday, with a look at Ortega during read-thru most likely coming our way later on today:

Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.