Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Returns Tonight with Matt Damon & Noah Kahan: Here's Our Preview

Before NBC's Saturday Night Live kicks off with host Matt Damon and musical guest Noah Kahan, here's a look at our SNL pregame preview.

Article Summary SNL returns tonight with Matt Damon hosting and Noah Kahan as musical guest as Season 51 heads into its final two shows.

Matt Damon’s SNL history includes two prior hosting gigs and memorable guest spots, while Noah Kahan returns after 2023.

This week’s SNL promos and Midweek Sketch teased Good Will Hunting jokes, wild sketch ideas, and Ben Marshall chaos.

SNL also rolled out The Rundown, a new digital series revisiting classic sketches ahead of tonight’s NBC broadcast.

As we reach the first of the final two shows before NBC's Saturday Night Live wraps it up for the season, we've got another pregame preview to pass along before host Matt Damon and musical guest Noah Kahan take to the stage in Studio 8H. Before we go any further, don't forget that Will Ferrell and musical guest Paul McCartney are on tap for the season finale on May 16th. With that in mind, here's a look back at Damon's and Kahan's respective previous appearances, a recap of the past week, and more (including the first four episodes of the really cool original digital series "The Rundown"):

SNL Rewind: Matt Damon & Noah Kahan's Previous Appearances

Matt Damon: Though this weekend counts as his third official hosting gig (October 5, 2002: S28E01, with musical guest Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band; December 15, 2018: S44E09, with musical guest Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus), Damon has made guest appearances on four other occasions (November 10, 2001; December 10, 2011; September 29, 2018; April 6, 2024). Here's a rundown of just some of Damon's work:

Noah Kahan: Kahan was the musical guest on December 2, 2023 (S49E06, with host Emma Stone), performing "Dial Drunk" and "Stick Season." Here's a look:

SNL 51: A Look Back at Matt Damon & Noah Kahan's Week

This week's SNL Midweek Sketch kicked off with Damon finding SNL stars Sarah Sherman and Jeremy Culhane staring intently at a whiteboard. Their mission? To figure out the perfect SNL sketch – a rabbit hole that apparently drove Will Ferrell insane. When Damon calls them out for going for a Good Will Hunting thing – a move that's around 30 years old – Sherman clarifies that she's never seen the film (while Culhane confesses that he grew up in a cult and didn't watch any films). We don't want to spoil anything, but let's just say that the answer may just lie with a"Bisexual cigarette talk show," "Black Snape as host," "No guests," and a stoner carrot checking into a casino hospital. Or not.

And here's a look at Damon and the SNL cast from Wednesday night's read-thru:

Damon and Kahan were joined by SNL star (and Please Don't Destroy member) Ben Marshall for this week's on-stage promos – six of them this time! We've got fears of a Good Will Hunting joke, Damon getting a reality check that he's on pace to be a "Five-Timer" (in 2052), some serious hair color concerns, some awkward Ben Marshall/Ben Affleck confusion, Marshall needing a boost of confidence, and Marshall getting called out for a "Stick Season" joke (and rightfully so, though he rebounds nicely) – here's a look:

Saturday Night Live Presents… "The Rundown"

SNL has launched a new short-form digital original series called The Rundown, featuring memorable faces from SNL, including Dana Carvey, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Questlove, and more. Guests will stop by Studio 8H to select a favorite segment from the show's history to add to the iconic Rundown board, building an all-star episode along the way. Here's a look at the episodes released so far:

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!