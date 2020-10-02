SNL Season 46 Promos: Chris Rock, Megan Thee Stallion Play It Safe

With NBC's Saturday Night Live heading back to Studio 8H and onto our screens this Saturday for its 46th season, things are looking good (fingers crossed) for a strong return. This season sees the entire cast from last season returning, with three new feature players joining the players. We also saw some major changes on the political humor front, with Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump and Beck Bennett's Mike Pence returning on the Republican side, and Maya Rudolph on board for the season as Kamala Harris with Jim Carrey (yes, that Jim Carrey) on board as Joe Biden. As for the first night of what scheduled to be five new episodes in October, we have powerhouse musical artist Megan Thee Stallion making her performance debut, and former SNL castmate and Fargo star Chris Rock owning the stage as host.

Now here's a look at the season opener's dynamic duo in their first promos, which left two thoughts in our minds. First, we really want to know what it was that Megan Thee Stallion mouthed under her mask. Second, it's really going to be nice seeing something that isn't a virtual Studio 8H background:

Of course, we have Michael Che and Colin Jost to thank for having Rock as this weekend's host, as we learn in the following clip from NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The "Weekend Update" anchors also offer some insight into how the week before the premiere's been:

From there, Che and Jost each share a story about their past run-ins with Rock, and tease what we can expect (???) from Carrey's Biden this weekend:

Even with the cast, writers, and staff/crews receiving regular COVID testing, SNL creator Lorne Michaels and the others still have health concerns- and Michaels makes it clear that he's still not sure they can make the magic happen. "We don't know that we're going to be able to pull it off. We're going to be as surprised as everyone else when it actually goes on," he explained. "We just have to stay clean and focused until October 3rd. And then we do five shows in a row." Michaels also addressed how the death of popular Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will impact Kate McKinnon's portrayal. Asked if Justice Ginsburg's passing will mean the character being retired on-screen, Michaels gave a blunt, direct answer that doesn't appear to leave much doubt: "I doubt it."

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, SNL has won 72 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 270 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.