Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: dakota johnson, justin timberlake, nbc, saturday night live, snl

SNL: Sherman Explodes Heads, Timberlake Threatens Oscar the Grouch

On tap for these SNL promos with Dakota Johnson, Justin Timberlake & Sarah Sherman: exploding heads, Oscar the Grouch beatdown & "sexy back."

Okay, so here's where we're at. Tuesday brought us NBC's Saturday Night Live welcome video for this weekend's host Dakota Johnson (Madame Web) and musical guest Justin Timberlake. On Wednesday, we were treated to the midweek sketch and the SNL read-thru – along with news of who next weekend's host & musical guest is going to be. Earlier today, Timberlake dropped the first single & music video from his new album, "Selfish." And that brings us to tonight's on-stage promos – with SNL star Sarah Sherman joining the duo. In the first promo, it becomes pretty clear that Timberlake & Sherman have two totally different definitions when it comes to "bringing sexy back." Following that, Sherman urges the three of them to pause and truly appreciate the sexiness of that moment. And finally, Timberlake isn't willing to let Oscar the Grouch disrespect Sherman like that – someone tell him how the hell to get his ass to Sesame Street!

SNL broke out the index cards & the corkboard on Wednesday to let us know that Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) is set to host on February 3rd – and will be joined by none other than Jennifer Lopez as the musical guest. Now, here's a look back at Johnson's midweek sketch – where we get a very "unique" tour of Studio 8H:

And here's a look back to Wednesday evening, with Johnson & the SNL crew checking in during read-thru:

SNL S49: Look Back at Season Start

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that was taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!