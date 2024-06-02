Posted in: Audio Dramas, Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 9, suits

Suits Final Season Hits U.S. Netflix in July; Adams, Rafferty Podcast

Suits Season 9 hits U.S. Netflix on July 1st; Patrick J. Adams & Sarah Rafferty will host the watch podcast, "Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast."

If you're a fan of Aaron Korsh's Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty & Gina Torres-starring Suits, then Netflix's ATX Television Festival had some news that you're definitely going to want to know about. First up, for those wondering when the night & final season would be joining the previous eight, Netflix confirmed that Season 9 will be available to U.S. subscribers beginning July 1st (all nine seasons are currently available globally). But that was far from all – with Variety first reporting exclusively that Adams and Rafferty are set for the upcoming SiriusXM "watch" podcast, Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast. To be clear, this is a watch podcast and not a rewatch podcast – Adams and Rafferty will be watching the series for the first time and sharing their perspectives on both sides of the camera. While more information will be available on the website, listeners can expect special guests, friends, and fans of the show to join in on the festivities when the podcast kicks off later this year.

"It feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives," Adams and Rafferty shared in a statement when the news first dropped. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the 'Suits' fans who made it all possible." Produced by SiriusXM's Stitcher Studios, Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast was co-created and is co-hosted by Adams and Rafferty. Kimmie Gregory, Cassi Jerkins, and Kristin Shrader produce – with Adams, Rafferty, Adam Sachs, Codi Fischer, and Colin Anderson set as executive producers. The podcast is set to arrive later this year and is set to be available pretty much wherever you get your podcasts from.

