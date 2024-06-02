Posted in: Arcade, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evercade

Evercade-Compatible Bartop Arcade Machine Revealed

Evercade has revealed a brand new pair of bartop arcade machines as Evercade Alpha will have a Mega Man and a Street Fighter title.

Article Summary Evercade reveals Alpha bartop arcades with Mega Man and Street Fighter titles.

The Alpha machines feature 6 built-in games and support for Evercade's 50+ cartridges.

Units include quality components: 8" IPS screen, USB-C power, and WiFi updates.

Alpha arcades offer light-up marquees, stereo speakers, and multiplayer USB ports.

Evercade has revealed a new bartop arcade system that will be coming to a pub near you, as Evercade Alpha has two titles on the way. Both of these machines are designed to play like machines you've seen in the past, where they take up a small amount of space and serve as entertainment between drinks. However, you're getting several titles from their retro collection with Capcom, as you'll see they Street Fighter Alpha series, Mega Man – The Power Battle, Final Fight, and Strider available for play. We're guessing since you only see two of the four, these will operate like their regular arcade machines and have multiple games on each that you can choose from in a menu while designed to look like a specific game. Pre-orders will start this week as they'll be released in November 2024.

Evercade Alpha

Evercade Alpha comes in two variants: the Alpha Street Fighter Bartop Arcade and the Alpha Mega Man Bartop Arcade. Each pre-assembled unit features six unique built-in arcade games that are fan favorites, and deeper cuts are rarely released in this form factor. The games and arcade designs are officially licensed. You can find the full game list below. In addition to the built-in titles, and unique to the pre-built arcade market, the Evercade Alpha is fully compatible with the Evercade ecosystem, with dual cartridge slots on the device. You can play any Evercade cartridge on the arcade. This gives you the choice of over 50+ cartridges and 500+ arcade, console, home computer, and indie games that you can play on your Evercade Alpha and physically own – no downloads, no online store, no modding, and no difficult setup. It's all there to enjoy by simply inserting a cartridge and playing.

Each Evercade Alpha comes with competition-grade arcade controls for one player and two USB ports at the front to allow for local multiplayer for up to two players. You can use any Evercade VS or VS-R controller or a multitude of supported third-party controllers and arcade sticks with the Evercade Alpha. The Evercade Alpha features higher quality components than many in the Bartop arcade space, with an 8" high-resolution IPS screen and USB-C power (with cable and plug included), stereo speakers, and a headphone jack at the front of the unit. It comes pre-built in the box, so no assembly is required, and it also has built-in WiFi for any system updates. The unit stands at 410mm tall meaning it will fit in even the smallest households or game rooms. As well as the built-in games, the Evercade Alpha also has a light-up swappable marquee. This means you can change the marquee at the top of the unit to match the game you wish to play easily and with no tools or fuss. As well as the pre-installed marquee, each Evercade Alpha comes with two additional marquees, with others being sold separately.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!